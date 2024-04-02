Jack Black is the benevolent king of the video game movie (he’s appeared in actual video games, too). The Tenacious D singer deserved an Oscar nomination for his performance in Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and he’s also set to provide the voice for Claptrap in Borderlands and Steve in Minecraft, respectively. What video game movie would he like to see next?

“I can’t believe they haven’t already started making a movie of any of the Rockstar Games – Grand Theft Auto, but especially Red Dead Redemption,” Black told Total Film. “Those things are already like movies, you know? I guess that’s the thing. Some video games are already halfway there to telling those kind of stories, and there are some movies that are like video games.”

Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption, and Red Dead Redemption 2 are among the best-selling video games of all-time (GTA 6 will join them… eventually). The Red Dead sequel, in particular, is a masterpiece that would translate well to a film. Jack Black could voice the horse you punch in the face.

Borderlands comes out on August 9, 2024 (watch the trailer here), while Minecraft has a scheduled release date of April 4, 2025.

