First Look At Green Lantern’s Kilowog

The Kilowog pics are after the jump, since some people might consider that a spoiler (I don’t). Also, I’d just like to pretend for a moment that “Kilowog” is slang for something else while I stare at that headline and the banner pic for a moment. Nice.
Anyway, during the San Diego Comic-Con producer Donald De Line said (first video here) that Kilowog would be in Green Lantern. Now CBM has a first look at the CGI rendering of Kilowog, the kickass genetic scientist alien who trains all new Lantern Corps recruits.
First, here’s the concept art, via BleedingCool:
Now heeeeeere’s Kilowog:
The suit really accentuates his collarbones and neckrolls. Work it, gurl.
Meh. Does nothing for me. Doesn’t even resemble the comic book.
He’s been drawn so many different ways in the comics that it’s not fair to say that, A1. He’s been uglier in the comics, too.
kind of looks like a mangalore in #2
Not bad. The eyes are a bit too human though.
No issues with the face, but I miss the big, stumpy boots he usually gets drawn with. And his costume looks like it’s made of seaweed.
Looks like Locke from Lost with prosthetic makeup on.
Looks like one of those GROGS from The Fifth Element
Squeemy poozers!
Once again CGI is ruined by incredibly unconvincing eyes. Besides the fact that they just don’t look right and scream “I’m not real”, he’s an alien, so why does he have to have doey blue human eyes?
His face seems thinner than in the comic, however, it’s been awhile for me. I’m actually ok with the eyes….
I like it.
Look. Just like in the comics every artist is gonna do their own interpretation of these characters. You have to expect them to look different. Hell Heath didn’t look like any Joker I’d seen before but I thought it was a great visual take on him.
Brass tax: He’s got the mouth with the nubby things on ’em, he’s big, and he’s that weird shade of orange yellow.
As long as he calls people poozers I’m good… I’m good
@Phil I love reading posts from guys like you. It makes the internet worth while. “HEY! There’s something that sucks! I’m gonna learn everything I can about it so I can condescend to strangers!” Great job guy. You are a douchebag of Americana. You’re living the dream.
@your mom My room is fine the way it is. If only the flies and roaches would chip in on the rent I’d be set.
Year after year, comic legends that 9 out of 10 times show up in mediocre comics make it to the big screen. First, not every turd can have a condom full of smuggled drugs in it. How many shitty comics have you read? But there ARE good ones from time to time. Movies, being more for the masses than the niche, are even more strictly held to the 90% crap rule. Take it as it is. You’re gonna watch it. It will probably suck. If you like 20 minutes of it, consider yourself a winner.
is that ryan reynolds? what a douche.
