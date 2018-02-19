2 Chainz Uses An Unusual Method To Announce His Upcoming Album, ‘Rap Or Go To The League’

2 Chainz is fresh off the release of a four-song EP, The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It, but that hasn’t stopped him from keeping his run of new music going (not to mention, sports-themed titles for it) and announcing the release of his next album, Rap Or Go To The League. However, being 2 Chainz, breather of privatized, bottled air and connoisseur of all these expensive and flashy, he couldn’t just announce it online or in an interview. Instead, he’s commissioned a blimp with the title of the album emblazoned on the side.

Of course, he says he isn’t just doing this to be showy — he has a genuine message he wants to convey through the album title, which he says represents “Black excellence.” In a tweet with a video showing off the airship, he writes, “With the height of racial tensions in America, felt I should do my part in explaining some of the brain washing formulas used in my community , this next album not only touches on those who did succeed thru entertainment but those who didn’t ! Welcome to Rap or Go TO THE LEAGUE !”

Chainz has been all about putting on for the community and trying to give back lately as well. The pink “trap house” art installation he used to promote last year’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music doubled as a free HIV testing clinic and proceeds of his dabbing Santa Christmas sweaters are donated to charity annually. He’s just one rapper who’s embraced the spirit of giving, with Chance The Rapper and Drake, among others, finding ways to give back in what may seem like perilous times.

