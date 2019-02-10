Getty Image

According to a series of tweets from 21 Savage‘s co-manager, The Grammys won’t release the rapper’s reserved tickets to his mother so that she can attend the ceremony on his behalf. “Sooo Grammys won’t release savages tickets to Savages mom to go to Grammys on his behalf,” said Meezy on Twitter.

Sooo Grammys won’t release savages tickets to Savages mom to go to Grammys on his behalf … that shit crazy smh … — Stone Mound Meezy (@MEGAMEEZY) February 10, 2019

We won’t be going to Grammys … the politics and shit is ridiculous … — Stone Mound Meezy (@MEGAMEEZY) February 10, 2019

Everyone want us to be quiet bout shit that ain’t right man … its crazy — Stone Mound Meezy (@MEGAMEEZY) February 10, 2019

I won’t blame this on race … I blame it on lame people being LAME … — Stone Mound Meezy (@MEGAMEEZY) February 10, 2019

What’s right is right and wrong is wrong … any politics in between mean nothing to me — Stone Mound Meezy (@MEGAMEEZY) February 10, 2019

21 Savage has been nominated for two Grammys this year. His nominations are for Record of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Performance for his collab track “Rockstar” with Post Malone.

21 Savage was arrested by ICE last week just hours before the Super Bowl. According to ICE officials, the rapper was born in London and overstayed his visa in the United States. 21 Savage allegedly came to the states when he was 7 years old and returned without a valid visa when he was 12. As per the rapper’s representatives, he applied for a visa in 2017 and never heard back from US Immigration officials.

Early last week, 21 Savage’s co-manager Meezy updated the world on the rapper’s situation after a phone call. According to Meezy, “He is in lockdown for 23hrs of the day no TV or any communication besides our 10 min phone calls… Everything I’ve told him that has been happening made him happy & makes this time fly by thank y’all for the support.”

21 Savage is not able to attend the award ceremony himself as he is still being held in ICE detention.