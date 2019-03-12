Getty Image

It’s Hoodie SZN and it feels like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is only just now getting started. Today, two tracks from the Bronx-born rapper’s sophomore album officially went gold. The album featured 6ix9ine, Offset, Nav, Tyga, Juice WRLD, Young Thug, and others. It’s clear by the names of rappers willing to get on this album that Boogie garners a lot of respect from the rest of the rap community.

The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts and would eventually hit No. 1 though it was the lowest selling number album — this could partially be attributed to today’s streaming culture.

The album’s lead single “Look Back At It” was the first song to break through the radio waves. The most interesting thing you’ll hear when you listen to this song is the obvious samples of Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” and “You Rock My World.” A Boogie has always been someone who spoke about his musical influences and it’s clear that Michael Jackson is one of them. The song peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100 and a video was even released for it where the beginning mimics Jackson’s “Black Or White” video.

“Swervin” (Feat. 6ix9ine) was the other song that went gold — it was produced by all-star producer London On Da Track. The song peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 and contained one of the more recognizable features of the entire album with Tekashi constantly appearing in headlines. “Startender” (Feat. Offset and Tyga) is the third-most streamed song followed by “Demons And Angels” (Feat. Juice WRLD).

