Breakout Portland Rapper Amine’s Debut Album Will Be ‘Good For You’

06.30.17 8 months ago

Republic Records

Around this time last year Portland rapper Amine was turning heads with his fun, Quentin Tarantino-inspired “Caroline” single. Since then he’s taken photos with Andre 3000 , snagged a position on the 2017 XXL Freshman list, got Missy Elliott to remix his “REMERCEDES” single and more. Not bad for a rapper who arrived in rap less than a full calendar year ago from Portland, a place no one would immediately consider a “hotbed” for a great rap scene.

Amine is making sure you don’t think of him as a one-hit wonder as both the tracklist and cover for his upcoming debut album Good For You have arrived and are eye-opening in their own ways. Due out on July 28, Good For You finds the Portland rapper sitting naked on a toilet with his trademark yellow background behind him. Reading the paper much like your dad would, he stares blankly into the camera with no other frills in the shot.

As far as the tracklist, “REMERCEDES” didn’t make the cut but singles such as “Turf” and “Heebiejeebies” — a collab with Kehlani — did make their way. His big, vibrant hit in “Caroline” also made it along, with a head-rocking new single in “Blinds,” produced by Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence. Filled with chunky drums and a slippery bass line, Amine raps, “Women in my city treat a n*gga like I’m Diddy / Pimpin’ ain’t a thang, I’m independent with my lane.”

Hear “Blinds” below and check out the tracklist to Amine’s upcoming debut, available in stores and all digital retailers on July 28.

1. “Veggies”
2. “Yellow”
3. “Caroline”
4. “Hero”
5. “Spice Girl”
6. “STFU”
7. ‘Wedding Crashers”
8. “Sunday”
9. “Turf”
10. “Blinds”
11. “Dakota”
12. “Slide”
13. “Money”
14. “Beach Boy (Who Knows)”
15. “Heebiejeebies” (feat. Kehlani)

Pre-order Good For You on iTunes.

TAGSAminéGood For You

