Jabari Shelton co-founder of the ASAP Mob and head of the fashion label VLONE appeared in court in Central London on Thursday, January 3. Shelton, known professionally as ASAP Bari, pleaded guilty to one of two charges of sexual assault filed against him. The charges were in connection to an incident that occurred on July 10, 2017 at The Curtain Hotel in Shoreditch London following the Wireless Music Festival.

A video of the alleged incident surfaced online that same month and circulated widely. According to TMZ , four months later in November of 2017, the unnamed accuser sued Shelton “for more than $1 million dollars.” Bari denied the claims, but in May of the following year, was arrested in London as part of the investigation of the alleged sexual assault. He was released on bail, and not long after filed a countersuit against his accuser for “defamation and civil extortion for allegedly pressuring him into settling.”

Bari was expected to contend both charges at his court appearance on Thursday, but, according to a Sky News report, the 27-year-old instead plead guilty to just one of the charges. Shelton is now expected to pay a £4,000 fine and £2,500 compensation to his victim. There is no word on whether or not both parties plan to continue to pursue their respective lawsuits.