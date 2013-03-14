AZ – Thank You

AZ goes in on a medley of beats provided by DJ Doo Wop. Look out for ‘Doe or Die II’ coming soon.
Damn! AZ still got it after all these years. Doe or Die was a classic so I’m definitely waiting for part 2.
Wouldn’t mine hearing him an Nas on another
track.
one of the most underrated mc’s ever u never can lose it….all his albums u can bump
^ agreed. I think AZ would have been alot bigger if this dude named NAS didn’t exist. In my opinion he’s always been just as talented as his protege.
AZ & Nas should do a collaborate on a album together!!
well nas thinks if he does that collabo album with az, he will have tough competition, it does’nt sit well with nas.2nd nas feels like he’s had all this cormecial success and az has missed out on it and won’t let him easily let him have a free nas ride, of which the people will celebrate and az’s buzz will rise a coupl of notches higher. so it says it all. nas has he’s toguh reasons why it has’nt been doen yet and i think az does’nt wanna jump on a nas dick wagon,coz theres is going 2 be competition and hidden issues which we not supposed 2 know off.i bet they coming after nas next project which will be futuring az(i’m sure don’t be surprised).nas and az 2014. that sit right there should close the chapter for nas.anything after that will be borring.close the chapter now nas.cose it with az,cos u and az never ever left the fan.
