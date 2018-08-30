All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

II Trill Enterprises

Last week saw the return of one of hip-hop’s greatest OGs, highlighting how veteran rappers have been low-key making use of new streaming services and social media to keep themselves close to the spotlight, if not directly in it.

For instance, one of the longest-established veterans of Port Arthur, TX, UGK rap pioneer Bun B is jumping back out after releasing his last album in 2013 (the excellent, but tragically overlooked Trill OG: The Epilogue). His latest album is planned to come out through his own 2 Trill Enterprises with distribution through Empire. So, it’s not only up-and-coming lyricists and Soundcloud rappers benefitting from the boom in technological advancements that have cut out the middle man in the mid-teens of this young century.

Another rapper who’s been around a while and made a cottage industry out of independently releasing his own, self-produced albums via the internet is Currensy, who survived the upheaval of the late ’90s and early 2000s through two label deals with the pre-eminent Dirty South records purveyors of the era, Cash Money and No Limit. During the so-called “blog rap” boom of 2008, Currensy earned a certain amount of celebrity for his features on those websites and on the XXL Freshman cover and has been releasing packs of albums each year.

However, there are still benefits to the traditional method as well, as one surprising addition joins the week’s releases: Eminem, who returns just about nine months after his last album, Revival.