All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

While there’s never a truly dull week in hip-hop releases given the sheer volume of product on the market, there are some weeks when the high-profile releases from the likes of superstars like Drake and Kanye eventually slow down, giving space to check out rising artists and independent vets.

In this case, one of each has thrown their name in the ring for weekend consideration. The rising star is Bas, of J. Cole’s Dreamville Records, who makes his return after two years with his third album, Milky Way. The established rapper chugging along with a low-key release of his own is none other than Bay Area rap godfather E-40, turning in his 25th offering, The Gift Of Gab.

While there are a few other releases that similarly meet the criteria, namely Binary Star’s double release Lighty and Ears Apart and Youngboy NBA’s 4Respect, we’re going to stick to highlighting the safer bets this week due to their consistency and originality.