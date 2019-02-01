The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as quickly as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. This week we had videos for bangers from Lil Pump, Rico Nasty, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, as well as a trail of singles from the likes of Kevin Gates, Soulja Boy, Lil Durk, and Q Da Fool. We also got disparate posthumous releases from Sean Price and Lil Peep, and Tory Lanez looking to challenge the whole rap game. Check out all this and more below.

Lil Peep Feat. iLoveMakonnen & Fallout Boy, “I’ve Been Waiting”

Lil Peep’s musical friends released his posthumous album to considerable acclaim, and the late artist has even more in the stash. Peep’s latest posthumous release features his ex iLoveMakonnen and Fallout Boy on “I’ve Been Waiting,” a sunny record that shows Peep’s potential to make pop records with mass-appeal.

Big Boi Feat. Killer Mike & Backbone, “Return Of The Dopeboy” ; “Doin’ It” Feat. Sleepy Brown

Big Boi is preparing to hit the Super Bowl stage on Sunday, and smartly chose to drop a couple songs to capitalize on the buzz. “Doin’ It” is a sultry link up with frequent collaborator and underrated vocalist Sleepy Brown, while “Return Of The Dopeboy” is another return to his roots along with Killer Mike.

Soulja Boy, “Intro”

Soulja Boy had a big January, and he’s set to have a big summer. Not only is he promising a Soulja Boy movie, but his upcoming How Could You Blame Me album is tentatively set to drop on his birthday of July 28th. The influential figure took the unusual step of releasing the album’s intro as a single, where he boasts about his accomplishments and doubles down on everything he’s been saying over the past several weeks. If you see other artists dropping their intros months before their album, you know to credit Young Draco.

Kevin Gates, “Right Game/Wrong N—a”

Kevin Gates is back with his latest harmonious, gripping confessional with “Right Game/Wrong N—-a,” where he laments how many people changed up on him and being “in the cell talking to myself, I used to look out the window / growing hair all over my head a lot of things I envisioned.” Though his partner Yung Mazi is no longer with us, Gates still has time to manifest all the things he imagined.