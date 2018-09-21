Getty Image

Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released music every week. So R&B heads can focus on listening to all the great music that appeases the musical palette, every Friday we’ll be offering a weekly digest of the hottest R&B jams fans of the genre should hear.

This week, 6lack released his sophomore album East Atlanta Love Letter and a visual for its titled track featuring Future. Khalid also released his new track “Better” following his Billboard Hot 100 hit “OTW,” and Mario continues to make his return with “Dancing Shadows.”

6lack — East Atlanta Love Letter

6lack and Future sing a sweet ode to Atlanta’s Zone 6, from which they hail, over drowsy production on “East Atlanta Love Letter.” It also happens to be the name of 6lack’s sophomore effort, released September 14. The visual for the single made its debut shortly after the album dropped and features both 6lack and Future making their way back to their respective hoods. “It’s an East Atlanta Love Letter / Who gon’ love better? / Nobody because I say so,” the Grammy Award-nominated artist delicately sings on the track. While 6lack remains his true self on the song, Future holds his own and both of their vocals come together to provide for essential chill vibes.

Khalid — Better

Texas R&B star Khalid consistently comes with the slow bangers. First, “OTW” featuring 6black and Ty Dolla $ign, which we dubbed as a sleeper hit of the year. Now there’s “Better,” an addictive, satisfying cut about embracing his significant other and the ways she does the same for him.

Mario — Dancing Shadows

After a nearly decade-long hiatus, Mario’s musical return is here as he gears up to release his new album, Dancing Shadows. So far he’s released the sex playlist-ready single “Drowning” off the project and this week he gave fans another taste of what they can expect with the album’s title track “Dancing Shadows.” Mario’s cosmic voice delivers loving, sensual lyrics revering a bedroom tryst he doesn’t want to ever forget.

Lloyd — “Excited”

“Excited” is the latest release from New Orleans crooner Lloyd off his extended play Tru. Sampling The S.O.S Band’s 1984 hit “No One’s Gonna Love You”, his voice truly does the song justice. It’s certainly the kind of song that deserves the repeat treatment just to set the vibe, if anything.