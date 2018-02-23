Getty Image

USC is apparently trying to build up a college football recruiting pipeline that is made up entirely of the sons of rappers. On National Signing Day 2018, the Trojans earned a commitment from Olijah Griffin, whose father, Warren G, celebrated his decision to join the program by popping a balloon on ESPN.

Next up for USC is, potentially, Cross Patton, a running back recruit out of Atlanta.

God is great! Honored and Blessed to receive my first Division 1 Offer from The University of Southern California! pic.twitter.com/DU3KFRvNFU — Bullet. ⛓🏴 (@CrossPatton) February 22, 2018

There doesn’t seem to be much out there right now about Patton as a recruit. Thanks to 247Sports, we know that he stands 5’7, weighs 185, and is a member of the class of 2019. We also know that USC is his first major offer, as the only other two schools to extend him a scholarship are Seton Hill and Virginia State, and that he is currently not rated by the recruiting service.