Big Boi’s Son Is Drawing Interest From USC As A College Football Recruit

#Outkast #College Football
Associate Editor
02.22.18

Getty Image

USC is apparently trying to build up a college football recruiting pipeline that is made up entirely of the sons of rappers. On National Signing Day 2018, the Trojans earned a commitment from Olijah Griffin, whose father, Warren G, celebrated his decision to join the program by popping a balloon on ESPN.

Next up for USC is, potentially, Cross Patton, a running back recruit out of Atlanta.

There doesn’t seem to be much out there right now about Patton as a recruit. Thanks to 247Sports, we know that he stands 5’7, weighs 185, and is a member of the class of 2019. We also know that USC is his first major offer, as the only other two schools to extend him a scholarship are Seton Hill and Virginia State, and that he is currently not rated by the recruiting service.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Outkast#College Football
TAGSBig BoiCOLLEGE FOOTBALLCross PattonOutkastUSC TROJANS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP