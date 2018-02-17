Birdman’s Documentary ‘Before Anythang: The Story Behind The Cash Money Records Empire’ Is Here

02.16.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

Birdman‘s Apple Music Documentary Before Anythang: The Story Behind The Cash Money Records Empire is officially here. The film takes an in-depth look at the rapper’s life prior to starting the record company back in 1991. According to Apple Music, “Before Anythang is an inspiring portrait of Bryan “Baby/Birdman” Williams, whose Cash Money Records empire would shake up rap music and reverberate far beyond the Crescent City. His origin story is filled with tragedy and belief, hustle and community, told by the people closest to him and narrated by Baby himself.”

“As a kid, I saw it all,” says Birdman, who narrates the documentary. “Everything went down on the block.” The rapper reflects on his struggles, from his small beginnings in New Orleans to what inspired him to make the moves that would lead to Cash Money Records. “Growing up in these streets, watching a lot of my partners die going to [the] penitentiary, made me want to do something different in life,” he says in the official trailer for Before Anythang, which you can watch below. “So I chose music.”

Birdman also posted a trailer for the film’s soundtrack, which will feature Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Jacquees, and DeJ Loaf, and more. A release date has yet to be announced.

