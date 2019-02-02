Rapper Blueface Was Arrested In Los Angeles On Felony Gun Possession Charges

02.02.19 35 mins ago

Rapper Blueface was arrested in Los Angeles on Friday night on felony gun possession charges.

Police apprehended the “Dreadlocs” rapper and a group of friends at a gas station in downtown L.A. in an SUV. According to TMZ’s report, the police arrived after bystanders reportedly noticed the group sporting expensive jewelry and showing off large amounts of cash.

Law enforcement sources tell us, the man behind the Bust Down dance craze was in downtown L.A. Friday at around 7 PM when cops got word there were rappers in the area who were carrying large amounts of cash and wearing lots of jewelry. The concern was that there were robberies in that area by gang members and cops were worried the rappers were easy targets.

Once the police arrived on the scene around 7 p.m, the group scattered and several guns were tossed away as they fled. Police apprehended Blueface and two others were arrested. The police later discovered that the tossed guns were loaded.

Blueface was subsequently charged for felony gun possession. His bail was set at $35,000, and was released around four in the morning. Blueface’s arrest was documented by someone on the scene and posted to Twitter shortly afterwards

Around The Web

TAGSBlueface

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 24 hours ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP