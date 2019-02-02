Rapper Blueface was arrested in Los Angeles on Friday night on felony gun possession charges.

Police apprehended the “Dreadlocs” rapper and a group of friends at a gas station in downtown L.A. in an SUV. According to TMZ’s report, the police arrived after bystanders reportedly noticed the group sporting expensive jewelry and showing off large amounts of cash.

Law enforcement sources tell us, the man behind the Bust Down dance craze was in downtown L.A. Friday at around 7 PM when cops got word there were rappers in the area who were carrying large amounts of cash and wearing lots of jewelry. The concern was that there were robberies in that area by gang members and cops were worried the rappers were easy targets.

Once the police arrived on the scene around 7 p.m, the group scattered and several guns were tossed away as they fled. Police apprehended Blueface and two others were arrested. The police later discovered that the tossed guns were loaded.

Blueface was subsequently charged for felony gun possession. His bail was set at $35,000, and was released around four in the morning. Blueface’s arrest was documented by someone on the scene and posted to Twitter shortly afterwards