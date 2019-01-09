Boogie Gets Lost In His Own Mind On The New Single ‘Silent Ride’

Getty Image

Ever since Boogie was signed to Shady Records in 2017, fans have been waiting for the Compton rapper to drop his debut album with the label. After a relatively quiet 2018, Boogie began 2019 by announcing that the wait would soon be over, and that his new record, Everything’s For Sale, would be out before the end of January. Not long after that announcement, Boogie shared a new song from the album, “Silent Ride.”

Fans might recognize this one, since he previously shared a snippet of it on Instagram back in June. Boogie sings on the chorus, “Out of mind, yeah, uh / I can’t lie, I’m detached, I need guidance, uh / I’ve been dyin’, uh, I’ve been fighting, uh / Got this voice in my mind, won’t be quiet / Silent ride home, silent ride.” Elsewhere, he talks more about being introspective, on lines like, “I wish you talk more, know that that’s a lost war / She gon’ take the aux cord, and let her play her thoughts forward.”

Boogie announced the album yesterday with a fake screenshot of his bank account that revealed the album release date, and captioned it, “just checked my account, n****z is broke broke!! shit gotta change.. my debut album dropping 1.25.19.”

Listen to “Silent Ride” above.

Everything’s For Sale is out 01/25 via Shady Records.