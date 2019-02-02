Bow Wow Was Arrested In Atlanta For Alleged Assault Against A Woman

02.02.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Bow Wow was arrested early Saturday morning in Atlanta along with a woman who alleged he physically assaulted her during a fight.

According to Channel 2 Action News in Atlanta, the rapper, whose real name is Shad Moss, had police called on him at 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Atlanta police said the woman, identified as Leslie Holden, and Moss “sustained visible minor injuries.” Officers said they “were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties” were charged with battery.

Both Bow Wow and Holden were detained at Fulton County Jail, and the police report says the investigation is still ongoing. Bow Wow had recently been promoting a benefit Super Bowl pop-up shop for his mother on Twitter.

