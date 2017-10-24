It Looks Like There Might Be A Cardi B And Beyonce Collaboration Coming Soon

It’s been a wild week for Cardi B. First, she ended her relationship with Migos’ Offset, before reigniting the romance later that day. Then, she was kicked out of her hotel in Albany, New York for what she calls racism. Now the latest development in the Cardi B story is an Instagram story from recording/mix engineer Michael Ashby — the man behind the mix of “Bodak Yellow” — that seems to indicate that a collaboration between Cardi B and Beyonce might be on the horizon. Ashby posted an image to his Instagram story that shows a track on ProTools called “Cardi B & Beyonce Demo,” with a caption that reads, “Wow this feature is big.”

