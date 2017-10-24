It’s been a wild week for Cardi B. First, she ended her relationship with Migos’ Offset, before reigniting the romance later that day. Then, she was kicked out of her hotel in Albany, New York for what she calls racism. Now the latest development in the Cardi B story is an Instagram story from recording/mix engineer Michael Ashby — the man behind the mix of “Bodak Yellow” — that seems to indicate that a collaboration between Cardi B and Beyonce might be on the horizon. Ashby posted an image to his Instagram story that shows a track on ProTools called “Cardi B & Beyonce Demo,” with a caption that reads, “Wow this feature is big.”
IF THIS IS THE FUTURE OF HIP-HOP AND/OR MUSIC, I’M PUNCTURING MY EARDRUMS. THAT SONG IS SO FUCKING BAD IT MAKES ME QUESTION THE COLLECTIVE SANITY OF THE PEOPLE WHO ENJOY IT.
SHOUTING TO BE HEARD ABOVE THE DIN OF STUPIDITY ON THE PLANET.
I’m getting old. I don’t understand the popularity of this song. Of course I don’t understand the popularity of most Trap music or Mumble rap songs either. Oh well as long as those damn kids stay off my lawn I’m cool.