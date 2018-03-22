Getty Image

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Cardi B spoke on the unfair treatment women deal with in hip-hop. Yesterday, the soon-to-be SNL guest clarified her comments and let it be known that no one’s going to co-opt her words as part of their agenda. The in-demand rapper replied to an Instagram post that positioned her recent comments on sexual harassment and misogyny in the hip-hop industry as #MeToo advocacy. She told Cosmopolitan that “when I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover this magazine?’ Then they pull their dicks out.” Unfortunately, she doesn’t see other so-called video vixens stepping up with their own stories, because, “people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.”

#cardib #metoo A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Mar 20, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT

Gossip blog Baller Alert made a post about her comments entitled in-part “Cardi B Speaks Up For Video Vixens In The Me Too Movement.” Cardi jumped on the post to clarify that her post had “NOTHING to do with the MeToo movement.” Her comments were somewhat critical of the movement, noting, “a lot of women out here talking about equality and feminism but ya want to have a standard on what ya stand up for.” She thinks that women (and really, everyone) should stand up and “respect all type of woman,” from lawyers and doctors to “video vixens” and strippers. “You are no better than anyone else,” she stated. Indeed.