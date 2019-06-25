Getty Image

Cardi B was recently hit with a jaw-dropping array of charges, including two felonies, in her strip club fight case, but doesn’t seem too worried about it. Page Six reports that she told the crowd at a recent show in Los Angeles following the BET Awards: “F *c k you mean? I ain’t going to jail, I got a daughter!” Her defiant attitude suggests that she believes the case against her won’t result in prison time despite the felonies, which may indicate why she refused to accept a plea deal to lesser charges earlier in the case that would have come with some restrictive conditions.

The case spun out of a late 2018 incident at a New York strip club where two bartenders say Cardi accused one of them of having sex with her husband Offset. The alleged victims told authorities that they were attacked by Cardi’s entourage, who threw bottles and chairs, causing the bartenders minor injuries. In the course of investigating the incident, authorities say they found cause to seek a grand jury’s assessment regarding the charges, which initially only included reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, causing them to upgrade those charges and add a heap more. The new charges include assault, conspiracy, criminal solicitation, harassment, reckless endangerment, and felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury.

