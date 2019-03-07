Killer Mike And Chance The Rapper Filed A Legal Brief In A Supreme Court Case About Rap Lyrics

03.06.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

In 2014, Jamal Knox — a then-19-year-old rapper from Pittsburgh — was sentenced to two years in prison for “issuing terroristic threats and intimidating witnesses. The charges stemmed from a song that Knox — who rapped under the name “Mayhem Mal” — recorded following his arrest for illegal drug and gun possession. In the song titled “Fuck the Police,” Knox rapped “let’s kill these cops ’cause they don’t do us no good” and named specific members of the Pittsburgh Police force. Knox’s case has now reached the Supreme Court, and on Wednesday, a collection of prominent rappers filed a brief in support of the young rapper.

According to The New York Times, the brief — which was spearheaded by Killer Mike and University of Richmond professor Erik Nielson and features contributions from Chance The Rapper, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, and 21 Savage — serves as both an attempt to contextualize Knox’s lyrics and also as a “primer on rap music and hip hop” for the Supreme Court justices, whose average age is about 66.

“This is a work of poetry. It is not intended to be taken literally, something that a reasonable listener with even a casual knowledge of rap would understand,” the brief states. “It is told from the perspective of two invented characters in the style of rap music, which is (in)famous for its exaggerated, sometimes violent rhetoric, and which uses language in a variety of complex ways. It is not intended to be taken literally, something that a reasonable listener with even a casual knowledge of rap would understand.”

You can read the full brief here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hip Hop - Get The Latest Hip Hop News And Features#Fat Joe#Photography#Chance The Rapper
TAGS21 SavageCHANCE THE RAPPERFat JoeHip HopKiller MikephotographySUPREME COURTYo Gotti

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP