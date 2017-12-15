Merry Christmas Lil Mama NEXT WEEK pic.twitter.com/ixUUGqCoxF — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 15, 2017

Chance the Rapper clearly wants to corner the market on holiday albums, and not just by becoming “the Mariah Carey of Thanksgiving.” The Chicago rapper tweeted a hilarious ad for the upcoming follow-up deluxe edition of his 2016 Christmas album with Jeremih, Merry Christmas Lil Mama, this afternoon to prime fans for its release next week.

The video mimics the format and presentation of cable commercials for holiday compilation albums right down to the scrolling tracklist including updated versions of such Christmas “classics” as “Chitown Christmas,” “I’m Your Santa,” and “Snowed In,” completing with a faux order phone number (1-800-THE-INTERNET) declaring all the outlets the album will be available for streaming. The generous Chicagoans ensured that their gift will be available no matter what service you subscribe to, as it will not only be available on Spotify and Apple Music but also Soundcloud, Audiomack, and even Pandora.

Chance has had a busy year full of charitable donations and hilarious television appearances, so it’s probably tough for him to find the time to create more original music, which makes this Christmas album smart for strategic reasons (reminding people that he actually still does the occupation implied by his name), but it’s also a great gift from a rapper who loves to give every chance he gets.