Getty Image

Chance The Rapper has a lot going on. In March, the Chicago rapper married his longtime partner Kirsten Corley in a star-studded ceremony in Newport Beach, California. Shortly after, the pair announced that they were expecting their second child together. Then, at the end of the month, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to share the news that his New Chance Fund grant had allowed a Chicago elementary to completely renovate and upgrade their auditorium. As if these huge life milestones and this philanthropic achievement weren’t enough, Chance had only, just a month earlier, told his fans that they could expect his next musical project to be released in July. As anyone can imagine, juggling all these various obligations while recording a highly anticipated debut album can be somewhat difficult.

On Wednesday, Chance gave fans an update on the state of his packed agenda. “I’ve been really happy the past few weeks,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “My wife gave me the go ahead to put everything else on hold and really go to work on my debut album.” So it seems the rapper has put his other projects to the side and, with his wife’s blessing, is now taking time away from his family to dive head-first into the album.

“I obviously miss Chicago and family and working on other stuff, but there truly is no joy like making a project,” he continued. “Somehow I always forget that [I’m] so, so good at this. And every night [I] surprise myself again. July is gonna be bittersweet because as much as [I] can’t wait to be done, the process is the best part!”