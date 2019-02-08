Childish Gambino Has A Bushy Blond Beard Now

02.08.19 22 mins ago

Getty Image

For the most part, Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) doesn’t mess with his appearance too much, although he does sometimes deviate from his norm a little bit. He’s been known to grow his hair out longer, or sometimes he lets his beard get a little bit thicker than usual. Now, new photos of Glover have emerged, and he’s donning a look that he hasn’t sported publicly before: He has a thick beard that appears to have been bleached blond.

Ludwig Göransson, a frequent Glover collaborator, hosted a pre-Grammy party last night in Los Angeles, and Glover was there, sporting the new look. He posed for photos with his brother Stephen Glover, who writes on Glover’s FX series Atlanta, and Göransson, confidently displaying his new style in all the pictures.

Getty Image

Glover hasn’t publicly mentioned the beard yet, but so far, some fans have spoken, and some seem unsure of how to feel about it:

Meanwhile, others just aren’t into it:

There’s also at least one fan who has a theory about the reasoning behind the unconventional facial hair, saying that perhaps it’s related to his role as Simba in the upcoming Lion King remake.

Whatever the case may be, this is yet another example of Glover showing his innovative spirit across a variety of mediums, whether it’s music, TV, movies, or facial hair.

