A Company Has Secured The Rights To The Notorious B.I.G. Hologram

04.11.16 2 years ago
Notorious BIG lead

“Words can’t even capture how elated I am for the world to finally see my son again on stage and beyond. Christopher’s impact and legacy will not only live through his past work, but also the new experiences which have been made possible through ARHT Media.”
Voletta Wallace via Billboard

Billboard reports ARHT Media has made a deal with the company that handles the Notorious B.I.G.’s estate to have exclusive rights to his hologram. The “Humagram” of Biggie will allow for on stage performances and appearances in music videos. We will first get to see the hologram in a music video for Faith and that might be followed up by a tour. Faith stated, “I look forward to continue working with them and presenting the world with his Humagram in both video and stage format, through the release of my album The King & I.” Check the full story on Billboard.

Would you want to see a concert with a Notorious B.I.G. hologram?

