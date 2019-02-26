Vinyl Me, Please

The 30th anniversary of De La Soul‘s seminal hip-hop debut, 3 Feet High And Rising, is swiftly approaching and subscription record service Vinyl Me, Please is preparing for the occasion the right way: With a special edition reissue of the game-changing record featuring dope packaging and digitally remastered music along with some special surprises.

The deluxe edition vinyl comes with two LPs with a colorful splatter vinyl, a huge widespine jacket with spot gloss, a collectible art print designed by De La themselves, and a page of cocktail recipes inspired by 3 Feet High And Rising. The sound was remastered directly from the original analog tapes by Rick Essig, so your favorite songs like “Eye Know,” “Potholes In My Lawn,” “Plug Tunin’,” “Buddy,” and of course, “Me Myself And I” will sound as crispy as they did the day they came off the presses 30 years ago.

You can get more details and sign up for the Vinyl Me, Please service here. In other good news on the musical front for the pioneering rap trio, it looks like their back catalog will finally be coming to streaming as well, according to the group’s Instagram, which made the announcement this afternoon, as well as again sniping at their label, Tommy Boy, for not paying fair royalties on new revenue stream.

While the band originally sent a post griping about the unfavorable negotiations between themselves and their label, they eventually did confirm that the back catalog would be available for streaming soon, but also encouraged fans to instead purchase and support their most recent albums, The Grind Date and The Anonymous Nobody, since they receive better terms on them, as well as their upcoming album(s) with Pete Rock and DJ Premier. They’re also currently on the Gods Of Rap Tour with Wu-Tang Clan and Public Enemy, so check that out if you can.