Gruesome Details Have Emerged Surrounding Fabolous’ Domestic Violence Allegations

03.30.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

We now have alarming details about the circumstances behind Fabolous’ recent arrest on domestic violence charges. NorthJersey.com reports that the conflict stemmed from the Brooklyn rapper realizing a woman he was seeing was in LA at the same time as him from Instagram. She told police that while she was flying home, she received a text from Fabolous threatening to hit her with a bat and killing her, before saying “he did not want to go out like that.” He later allegedly punched her seven times in the face, which knocked out her two front teeth.

The alleged victim then had her father remove two handguns from their Englewood, New Jersey home, because she was afraid Fabolous would use them. When Fabolous returned to the home, he allegedly looked for the guns, then left the house – but not before reportedly telling the alleged victim’s father and brother that he “had a bullet for them.”

In the wake of the abhorrent actions of new school like XXXtentacion, Famous Dex, Playboi Carti, and more, there’s been a referendum on abusive artists in hip-hop. Those who pay attention, however, realize that it’s not a new development. A recent exchange between hip-hop media personalities Peter Rosenberg and B.Dot reveal as much – and this incident may too.

Around The Web

TAGSDomestic ViolenceFabolous

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 3 hours ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP