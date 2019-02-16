Def Jam

Have you ever dreamed of being on a boat party with some of your favorite musicians? DJ Khaled could have made the opportunity a reality with his just announced Days of Summer cruise.

Previously known as SummerFest Cruise, the four-day cruise will set sail from Miami on June 28th, sail to the Bahamas, and return on July 1. Cardi B and Post Malone will headline the cruise, with other artists expected to sign onto the festival in the upcoming weeks.

Along with the performance, the cruise will also host a series of parties, comedy acts, and celebrity meet-and-greets. The cruise ship has five styles of rooms available and will be restricted to people 18 years or older.

DJ Khaled announced the festival on his Twitter account.