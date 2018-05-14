Drake And Migos Are Going To Walk It And Talk It On A Big North American Tour Together

#Drake
05.14.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Drake and Migos have collaborated a couple times over the past few years, first on a “Versace” remix in 2013, and more recently on “Walk It Talk It,” a Soul Train-style video for which dropped a couple months ago. Now, there might be a good opportunity to hear these tracks live: Drake and Migos just announced that they’re going on a North American tour together.

Drake posted the dates for the “Aubrey & The Three Amigos” tour on Twitter, and their joint trek kicks off in Salt Lake City on July 26th. Between then and November, the guys will find themselves in Denver, Kansas City, St. Paul, Toronto (of course), Detroit, Chicago (for two nights), New York (two nights), Brooklyn (two nights), Montreal, Boston (two nights), Washington, DC (two nights), Philadelphia, Nashville, Miami (two nights), New Orleans, Dallas, Houston (two nights), Las Vegas (two nights), Glendale, Los Angeles (two nights), Inglewood (two nights), Oakland (two nights), Tacoma, Vancouver, and Atlanta (two nights).

Pre-sale begins on May 15 and tickets go on sale May 18, here. Check out the full list of dates below.

