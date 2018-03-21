Drake Continues To Jump On Livestreams, This Time Teasing A ‘New Single’ Produced By Murda Beatz

#Drake
03.21.18 54 mins ago

Getty Image

Drake has pretty much run the scale of song announcement strategies this March. Earlier this month, the OVO superstar promised new music to about 20,000 Toronto natives – and millions of basketball fans watching at home — at the NBA’s Toronto Raptors game against the Houston Rockets. It was a center-stage announcement fit for a king of rap, as the record-breaking “God’s Plan” attested to. Recently though, Drake decided to be a little more subtle in his announcement of new music – so subtle, you may have missed it if you didn’t have a good eye. Fresh off of his record-breaking Fortnite stream, Drake jumped on a Murda Beatz Instagram Live session and let us know there’s a “new single dropping soon produced by Chef Murda.”

The 24-year-old, Ontario-born producer has cooked up tracks before for his Canadian brethren, including “Back On Road” with Gucci Mane, the Young Money reunion “No Frauds” and More Life standout “Portland.” The duo has a winning chemistry, and it looks like they’ll try their hand at one more banger. Time will tell if any of the beats Murda was playing are for Drake’s single, but either way it’s safe to say that “rapper Drake” is going hard this album cycle.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakeMurda Beatz

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 hours ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 6 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP