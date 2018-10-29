Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Eminem’s Bodied soundtrack may be on the way before the debut of the battle rap-oriented film. Miami-based producer Illa Da Producer took to his Instagram Live this weekend to announce that the project is on the way at the end of this week. “I ain’t spilling no beans,” he says, before spilling the beans: “We’ll see about that Bodied soundtrack. It’s coming out Friday. You know if I’ve got one on there, it’s gon’ go crazy.” Illa has worked with Eminem on his Revival album, lacing him with the beat for “Offended.” Perhaps it’s only right that he also appears on the soundtrack of a movie all about offending people. Illa didn’t say who may be on the album, but it seems fair to expect something from Eminem, as well as Royce Da 5’9 and Crooked I. As we’ve seen with Eminem’s recent dustup with Machine Gun Kelly, battle rap has never left Eminem’s heart.

Bodied will be out next month in select theaters and on Youtube premium. The film consists of a who’s who from the modern battle rap scene, including some of the biggest names like Dizaster, Hollow Da Don and Loaded Lux. The movie could be bring new light to the battle culture in a manner similar to 8 Mile, Eminem’s classic film loosely-based on his rise through the legendary Detroit battle rap scene. Eminem also tried to make moves for the battle rap movement with Total Slaughter, a 2014 reality show which culminated in a battle event featuring Joe Budden vs. Hollow Da Don.