Eminem slammed the National Rifle Association in his latest verbal attack against the Trump administration.

Revival‘s “Nowhere Fast,” featuring Kehlani, has the veteran rapper defying terrorist attacks while packing out Wembley Stadium. But for its live debut at last night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, Em swapped out those lines for a verse recalling the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 students and faculty members on February 14:

“Sometimes I don’t know what this world has come to, it’s blowing up / This whole country is going nuts / And the NRA is in our way/ They’re responsible for this whole production/ They hold the strings, they control the puppets / And they threaten to take away donor bucks so they know the government won’t do nothing / And nobody’s punching, gun owners clutching their loaded weapon / They love their guns more than our children.”

Big Sean and Parkland survivor Alex Moscou introduced Em’s fiery performance (below), though the latter’s critique of the US government’s handling of the aftermath was even more pointed. “We’re tired of hearing politicians send their thoughts and prayers to us and doing nothing to make the necessary changes to prevent this tragedy from happening again,” he said.