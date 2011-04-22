Fabolous Speaks The S.O.U.L. Tape & Loso’s Way 2

Fabolous speaks with RealTalkNY about, “The S.O.U.L. Tape,” “Look At Her,” his website MyFabolousLife.com and his upcoming album, “Loso’s Way 2.” “The S.O.U.L. Tape,” will be released later today.
Fabolous speaks with RealTalkNY about, “The S.O.U.L. Tape,” “Look At Her,” his website MyFabolousLife.com and his upcoming album, “Loso’s Way 2.” “The S.O.U.L. Tape,” will be released later today.
“look at her” is a good record, but i say leave it of the mixtape. Can’t wait to hear to it. fab has alway been in my top ten, but i think what separates him from him from the top five dudes, is the fact that he for me hasn’t brought consistently enough tracks wit emotion tied in to them. He’s built his core audience, so i think he should exhibit more joints like “One Day” off the 1st lp. With this being a mixtape based around soul samples i hope to hear soulful bars. I’m sure it’ll be great either way.
Fabolous in your top ten ? Wow, dude is nothing but an R&B singer with all his love songs on his albums, just like most rappers he can’t make a complete album that’s why he always got mad features.
Fab is in my Top 5 LYRICALLY…
Wow speechless they are at least ten to 15 rappers better than him lyrically, he is not lyrical at all.
Vanessa, has got a millionaire lover on—K iss ing R ic h *C//0 m—-Karen, who is 27 yrs old, married with a wealthy CEO with the help of this c lu b too. Will you be the next?
shutup ahijah, fab’s nice end of..
If anyone can name 10 ppl more lyrical then Fab i wanna know.
theirs only 2 good tracks on his new mixtape. but his a real good artist. I would fuck his baby moms any time.
name 10 rappers better than loso u can’t
FAB TOP 3 FUCK WHO SAY OTHERWISE!!!
Crooked I,Joell Ortiz who both bodied him on Brooklyn Go Hard BTW. Eminem,Nas,Papoose, Royce Da 59, Joe Budden, Vinnie Paz, Sene, Fashawn, Beanie Sigel, Pusha T, Curren$y, Lupe Fiasco, Immortal Technique. That it a lot of rapper who will tie Fabolous in knot and Style P & Jada, Fabolous is hot garbage he makes NY look weak.
when u say rappers u got to look at careers and what have they done fab came in the game with no help since 1998 and been doing the damn thing joe budden who was in the barber shop begging to be on fab mixtape on youtube lol jada styles got the up most respect for but as far as careers they dont have 1 papooose aint doing shit he mite as well get a 9 to 5 had a chance to blow up in 2006 with that touch it remix and fab came back and beat royce da 59 in remember the titans and he beat pusha t on maybach music 2.5 beanie messed up his own career so busy talking bout wat jay owe him he doing nuthing else and its funny cause all those people u named fuck with fabolous did u listen to there is no comp 2 ? how the def jam label made him release the mixtaoe over just to make a little money off of it that never beed done before did the labels ask royce to re make bar exam ???? did the labels ask pusha t to re make fear the god ?????? most of those people u names are just rappers with no deals and aint doing shit like i said only people i say who better who u named is em and nas and maybe jada and styles but everybody and been on shit waiting for someone else to put them on aka slaugherhouse waiting on eminem to promote them
Fab is Niiiiiccceeee fucc wut u lames say…you sayin he ain lyrical we must not be listening to the same shidd
Fab is nice cant hate on the dude that tape is crack it has a mix flow to it smooth and hardcore i fucks with it, fab has been on point for mad long now im suppressed this dude isnt famous like all these other fake cats are but thats just the way things go sometimes
This Crazy, but MAN Look What I Found On YouTube,..Is He Signed??[www.youtube.com]
the nigga fab haterz stop hating nigga got skillz
Yea Fab is nice but whoever said there aint 10 rappers better that him reaaly need to lock theirselves in a basement fore 10 years an just listen to more rap. Old and new. But then again, opinions is like assholes…