Getty Image

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s 2014 album Piñata was a revelation and one of that year’s standout albums, gracing a number of year-end lists and demonstrating an uncommon chemistry between the rapper and beat-making producer. Ever since then, rap fans have waited impatiently for a follow-up and today, received word that their wait was not in vain. The duo released the video for the second single from their upcoming Piñata follow-up, Bandana along with the new album’s release date: June 28. Check out the “Crime Pays” video below.

Directed by longtime Gibbs collaborator Nick Walker, the “Crime Pays” video is an homage to both Western movies and the 1970s Blaxploitation genre, building on the narrative built by Piñata videos “Deeper,” “Thuggin’,” and “Shame.” The Freddie Gibbs character from those videos is ostensibly out of the game five years later, living on a farm in Montana (yes, we looked up the coordinates at the beginning of the video) and raising… zebras. Crime really does seem to pay in Gibbs and ‘Lib’s world, although why they’re farming zebras is anyone’s guess. Maybe because they make the best cover for the real moneymaker on the farm.

Bandana is out June 28 on all digital platforms via Keep Cool/RCA Records and Madlib Invazion/ESGN. It will feature appearances from Black Thought, Killer Mike, Pusha T, and Yasiin Bey.