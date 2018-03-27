Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Future tells two different stories about his work ethic with his surprise new song “Absolutely Going Brazy,” which you can watch above.

The accompanying visual is actually a highlight reel from last spring and summer. The video goes behind the scenes of his tragic “Use Me” video. It features different nights from the Nobody Safe tour, which featured fellow superstars like Young Thug as opening acts, as well as the private jet rides in between. This recap of what we fondly remember as “Mask Off” season is a brief but glorious reminder of how Future, once again, built momentum back into his career.

Future also reminds of how hard he works in the song itself. “Took the detour, then the reroute / ground it up, we don’t take a day off,” he raps. But the song’s mood isn’t nearly as triumphant as the visual. Thanks to the melancholy production especially, “Absolutely Going Brazy” is actually a bleary-eyed reminder of how it feels to burn out. When Future raps of insomnia, he actually sounds like he hasn’t slept in days.

“Absolutely Going Brazy” is only Future’s latest in 2018, following solo tracks like “I.C.W.N.T.,” his upcoming soundtrack for the Superfly remake and blockbuster cameos in DJ Khaled’s “Top Off” and Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar’s “King’s Dead.”