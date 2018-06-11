LiveNation

If 2017 was the year of the collaboration album in hip-hop, with superstars of every stripe linking up together for quick-hitting records, 2018 is shaking out to be the year of the package tour. Kendrick Lamar has been leading the way, hitting amphitheaters across North America with his entire TDE crew, and Drake has announced a run kicking off later this year with Migos, and now, today, Future and Nicki Minaj have revealed plans for their own tour that they’re calling NICKIHNDRXX.

Set to kick off later this Fall on September 21 in Baltimore, Maryland, the tour is an extensive one, and the pair will crisscross all of North America through November, before heading overseas in 2019 for a slate of European dates. Nicki and Future have a pretty good collaborative history between each other, most notably her cameo on his HNDRXX album standout “You Da Baddest,” but this certainly makes for an interesting pairing that they most surely hope their respective fanbases buy into. Anyway, Future has a pretty good history linking up with Cash Money artists out on the road, having supported Drake on numerous arena runs over the years going back to 2013’s Would You Like A Tour?

You can check out a full list of dates for the NICKIHNDRXX run above and find more information about tickets from the pair’s official, tour website here.