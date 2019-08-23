Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Calfornia natives G-Eazy and Tyga aren’t fond of “captain save-hers,” as evident in their latest video “Bang.” From the outset, the duo is spotted running out of their fictional team locker room as they prepare to flex their game on a team of herb-ish guys. Tyga amps up the fans on his way to the court spitting the hook as they cheer. The opposing team, the Mobbers, receive echoing boos (but not the kind they want).

“Ayy, I’m a balla, baby, he ain’t got no game,” Tyga raps. “I’m a big dog, baby, rock big chains/And I need a super freak like Rick James, pop that a*s for me, baby, make that s*it bang, bang, bang.”

Tyga, G-Eazy, and their team, the Tycoons, look like they’re at practice, with G-Eazy lofting up alley-oops and Tyga draining trey balls to the dismay of the Mobbers. At one point, Tyga “takes a break” to chat with one of the cheerleaders. Then, he checks back in to add another lay-up to his point total. In fact, Tyga scores the winning basket with seconds on the game clock, proving nice guys will always finish last.

Released Wednesday, “Bang” is off of G-Eazy’s latest EP B-Sides. Meanwhile, the career revival for Tyga continues with this feature. In 2019 alone, Tyga’s featured on artists’ tracks such as Post Malone, YG, and Tory Lanez.

For a limited time, you can purchase a Tycoons jersey.