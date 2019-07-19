Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With the help of City Girls and Tyga, YBN Nahmir takes over a swanky country club in the video for his raunchy, ear-catching single “F*ck It Up.” Directed by Sara Lacombe, the video is a play on YBN Nahmir’s previously released single “Baby 8.”

Dropping Friday w/ 2 special friends of mine as features…been waiting a minute to give y’all this one 😈 #FuckitUp pic.twitter.com/CLvqifrCV1 — YBN NAHMIR (@YBNNahmir) July 16, 2019

The video starts with YBN Nahmir cruising around in a golf cart rocking custom-designed Nikes with his face on them. Meanwhile, Yung Miami of City Girls “stretches” for their golfing outing on islands of grass with stripper poles. Yung Miami’s verse cuts back and forth from the tennis court to her sitting on the front of a golf cart, while Tyga closes the song accompanying YBN Nahmir on the golf course.

The video arrives a month before the 19-year-old Atlantic Records artist heads overseas for shows in Europe and London. In addition, he’ll perform two shows in Canada in October. It’s been a wild 12 months for YBN Nahmir. Nahmir broke into the mainstream music scene with a series of viral hits ahead of the release of YBN: The Mixtape last year. Previously released single “Bounce Out With That” was certified platinum, while YBN Nahmir was placed on the 2018 XXL Freshman cover.

