Doja Cat is a human fruit salad in the new video for her remix of “Juicy” featuring Tyga, dressing up as a sliced watermelon, a cherry sundae, and a pitcher of lemonade — it gets weird — in the eye-popping clip. The 23-year-old Los Angeles native is quickly becoming known for her colorful aesthetic, which extended into her ’90s-themed video for “Tia Tamera” with Rico Nasty as well as her breakout viral hit, “Mooo!”

The video gets slightly NSFW, with a huge focus of Doja’s posterior assets, which are jokingly covered with a giant cherry emoji at first. Later she flaunts her rear freely as she models an array of revealing, monochromatic costumes that transform her into a cartoony representation of all her favorite fruits and quips, “If you can see it from the front, wait ’til you see it from the back.” Tyga stops by in his own psychedelic sequence, hanging out with Doja and a few friends on an ice cream cart and gets stirred into lemonade with Doja in one of the video’s most surreal scenes.

Doja is still touring and doing pop-ups promoting her 2018 major-label debut, Amala, which was recently re-released in a deluxe version featuring three new songs: “Mooo!” “Juicy,” and “Tia Tamera.”