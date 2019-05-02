Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The final season of Game Of Thrones is underway, so the show’s stars are out on the late night circuit promoting the storied HBO program. Emilia Clarke was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, and while there, she told the story of the time she met Beyonce, an encounter that apparently did not go well.

Clarke recalled meeting Beyonce at an Oscars afterparty, and said, “She voluntarily came up to me, open-faced […] and I was kind of like, ‘Who’s behind me?’ And I just messed it up. She was clearly a fan, and I ruined it.” She went on to say that her reaction to meeting Beyonce was just making an unintelligible noise, and she joked that Beyonce probably isn’t a fan anymore. Kimmel understood her nerves and said that Beyonce is “probably the closest thing we have to a Khaleesi,” and Clarke agreed “100 percent.”

Jay-Z apparently witnessed the whole thing, as Clarke said, “He was like, ”Sup?’ He witnessed it all, he was like, ‘Oh, she’s going to mess it up… and there it is, bye!'” Kimmel asked if Clarke would like another shot at meeting Beyonce, and she was adamant that she’d embrace the opportunity, saying, “[If I had] another shot, I would control myself. I love her, I absolutely love her. […] It breaks my heart how much I messed it up.”

Watch clips from the interview above and below.