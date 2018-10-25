Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The bizarre and topsy-turvy tale of Gorillaz continues, this time in a whole new medium: A series of limited edition watches created in collaboration with G-Shock. Each band member will receive a specific watch design with their silhouette printed on the watch band of the DW5600, with drummer Russel getting the bulkier GX56 style.

G-Shock

The collection will only feature 1,000 of each character worldwide, launching in stores and online November 15 for the Murdoc and 2-D designs and December 15 for Russel’s and Noodle’s. A “very limited” quantity of each will be available for pre-order today on Gorillaz’ online store.

G-Shock

The story attached to the release is that band member Noodle met with G-Shock creator Mr. Kikuo Ibe in Japan, leading to the band’s original lineup, including the recently-released Murdoc, to blast off into space and play a gig in Galaxy M101. Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett art-directed a short film with Frech directors BRVTVS to elaborate the narrative. Check it out both parts above and below. A pretty cool thing you may notice is this has apparently been in the works for some time: A “Humility” Easter egg depicts 2-D sporting a G-Shock watch as he roller skates around Venice Beach in California.

The Gorillaz X G-Shock watches launch instore and online at http://www.gtimeisnow.com.