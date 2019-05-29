Getty Image

If you’ve noticed that Iggy Azalea’s social media accounts have been inactive for the past few days, there’s an upsetting reason why that’s the case: Nude photos of her were recently leaked online, and she felt an appropriate response was to stay off the internet for the time being. Now, one prominent porn website has vowed to do all they can to make sure that the photos in question don’t end up their platform.

Alex Hawkins, Vice President of xHamster, told The Blast of the leaks and the site’s response, “While there’s nothing shameful about nudity, non-consensual photography or video is a violation of Iggy’s rights. As we have done in the past in similar cases, we will increase our patrol of Iggy and relevant keywords, and are asking our community to alert us should they spot the photos.”

Furthermore, a representative for the site said that searches for Azalea have risen dramatically on the site in recent days, but insisted the photos have not appears on the site and that they “will vigilantly patrol user uploads to make sure that the photos do not appear on xHamster,” and said they have also “reached out to Iggy Azalea’s management team to find ways to collaborate on Iggy’s defense, including blocking her as a search term.”

Azalea previously responded to news of the leaks, writing in a lengthy post before deactivating her accounts, “”If you’ve ever been humiliated before in front of family and those you care about, maybe you can relate to what I’m doing through. It’s like a nuclear bomb that exploded and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life, affecting your relationships and people who matter most too.” She added that she is intent “on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regard to this.”