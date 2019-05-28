Getty Image

Over the weekend, Iggy Azalea was faced with an issue that nobody should have the misfortune of dealing with, when nude photos of her, which originated from a 2016 GQ cover shoot, were leaked online. Since then, Azalea decided to deactivate her social media accounts, but before she did, she shared a statement about the situation yesterday evening.

In the note, she wrote that she is “surprised,” “angry,” “blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad, and a million other things,” both because the photos leaked and due to how people online, “men in particular,” have reacted to the photos.

“If you’ve ever been humiliated before in front of family and those you care about, maybe you can relate to what I’m doing through,” she wrote. “It’s like a nuclear bomb that exploded and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life, affecting your relationships and people who matter most too.”

Furthermore, she wrote that she is intent “on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regard to this.”

The photographer who took the photos, Nino Munoz, has spoken out about the situation as well, and he wrote that the photos were “stolen and published without my permission.” He added that an investigation is underway, and wrote, “My heart goes out to anyone this situation has affected. I’m utterly outraged and will not rest until justice is served.”