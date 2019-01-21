Getty Image

The Fyre Festival disaster is once again coming under public scrutiny thanks to the Netflix and Hulu documentaries discussing details of the fiasco.

Both Netflix’s Fyre Festival: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Hulu’s Fyre Fraud documentaries follow the story of rapper Ja Rule and festival creator/entrepreneur Billy McFarland from festival idea to festival meltdown.

Ja Rule played a major role in the marketing and development of the failed festival, which resulted in stranded festival-goers, broken sewage facilities, and garbage-ridden grounds. However, the rapper took to Twitter to express his frustration about the way he was portrayed in the documentaries, saying that he “would never scam anybody.”

I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make??? — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

Ja Rule then went on air his frustration with those who watched the documentary and thought negatively of him afterward.

I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers… 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

One Twitter follower corrected Ja Rule, pointing out that it was not just one, but two documentaries that showed the rapper in a less-than-savory light. A quote in Netflix’s documentary shows Ja Rule making the toast “Here’s to living like movie stars, partying like rock stars, and f*cking like porn stars.”

And you still don’t know shit… https://t.co/W2F3VdankQ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

It be your own ppl… 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Iwr8pCR29x — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

Ja Rule attempted to hold up his claim that he wasn’t involved in any fraud.

I have receipts!!! — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

He then tried to re-focus the blame on others mentioned in both documentaries.

@Hulu PAID BILLY!!! That money should have went to the ppl in the Bahamas… @netflix PAID fuck Jerry who also did all the promo for the festival… 🤔 the docs clearly have Billy at fault but let’s blame the rapper lmao ok… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

Although Ja Rule was trying to save his image following the release of the documentaries, fans still weren’t happy.

You are way too defensive for someone that claims to have receipts. The whole situation is sad period. People on the island struggle enough have some sort of remorse or ownership as the cofounder Instead of this attitude. — Natasha lee kraft (@NatashaKraft84) January 20, 2019

YOU KNOW HARDWORKING BLACK FOLKS IN EXUMA LOST THOUSANDS OF THEIR DOLLARS FOOLIN WITH YOU AND FYRE FEST RIGHT ? IT REALLY DO BE YOUR OWN PEOPLE!!! YOURE SO RIGHT, JA!!!! DID YOU EVER PAY THEM BACK???? pic.twitter.com/OutGB2FVXC — DigitalBridget 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) January 20, 2019

It be your own ppl… 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Iwr8pCR29x — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

Billy McFarland, founder of the failed Fyre Festival, was sentenced to serve six years in prison for making false claims to investors and sharing fraudulent documents. McFarland plead guilty to the charges, following his original not-guilty plea. McFarland was also accused of committing fraud during other big events like the Grammys, Coachella, and the Met Gala. These acts of fraud amounted investors losing nearly $26 million.