Jeezy Labels Donald Trump The Tupac Of Politics

Like many Americans following this three-ring circus called the presidential election, Jeezy isn’t all that enthused about electing the next leader of the free world. The man who made Obama’s unofficial anthem with “My President Is Black” says it doesn’t really matter who’s elected to the oval office this time around because neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump have the public’s best interest at heart.

“Ain’t nobody for the people,” Jeezy commented while on Tax Stone’s Tax Season podcast recently. “It don’t really matter who get in there.” Over on the Democratic side, the rapper credits Hillary with having resources and a former president for a husband as pros, adding, “If [Bill Clinton] is handling his business right, he’s gonna have some say. [Plus] she has resources. Other than that, anybody for the people.”