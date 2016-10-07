Jeezy Labels Donald Trump The Tupac Of Politics

Like many Americans following this three-ring circus called the presidential election, Jeezy isn’t all that enthused about electing the next leader of the free world. The man who made Obama’s unofficial anthem with “My President Is Black” says it doesn’t really matter who’s elected to the oval office this time around because neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump have the public’s best interest at heart.
“Ain’t nobody for the people,” Jeezy commented while on Tax Stone’s Tax Season podcast recently. “It don’t really matter who get in there.” Over on the Democratic side, the rapper credits Hillary with having resources and a former president for a husband as pros, adding, “If [Bill Clinton] is handling his business right, he’s gonna have some say. [Plus] she has resources. Other than that, anybody for the people.”
Could somebody please find Jeezy? Get hold of this motherfucker, so I can make sense of all this.
Never gets old. Man, he needs a new special bad.
A swing and miss with those words from someone who has in the past spoken eloquently to different issues and topics. For as much as Pac was fiery with certain language that would but upsetting and problematic, he also had the duality that showed a thoughftulness and compassion for a host of issues. Anger reading the comparison boils over to: TRUMP HAS NOT EXHIBITED ANY OF THE LATTER, PERIOD!!!!
Dude, he isn’t saying Trump rivals Pac on the mic, nor that the fuzzy tangerine could knock out 16 bars of gold. He’s saying that Trump is huge right now (sorry, yooooooooooge right now). Which is pretty accurate.
Trump does have the same Thug Life tat though.
i do remember growing up feeling like, i liked pac before the rap beef, and since the rap beef it seemed like his star shined brighter and more fake fans came out of nowhere. and once he realized that got the meter moving more than his authentic thoughtful self, he said fuck it why not if yall idiots love drama beef pac more than unity and fighting for justice pac fuck it then get what you ask for.
i cant believe trump is truly what he portrays on tv, but america loves nonsense so he is selling them nonsense by the boatload. just like the kardashians, i cant blame them cuz ppl eat it up.
Obviously you stopped reading at the headline.
I get what he was tryna say, its what everyone always says. We pickin the lesser of two evils. Bill would subtly guide hillary’s term and Donald is trending like a mofo. Basically jeezy feels we are screwed this election too