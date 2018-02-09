The JMBLYA Festival Is Taking Over Texas With A Lineup Including J. Cole, Migos, And Cardi B

#J. Cole
02.09.18

Texas’ innovative traveling festival, JMBLYA, is bringing one of North Carolina’s biggest stars to Austin, Dallas, and Houston for its 2018 lineup. J. Cole is headlining the unique fest May 4th-6th as it hits Texas’ three biggest cities for its 6th season. The undercard is nothing to sneeze at either; Cardi B and Migos will also take over the main stage, along with an all-star cast of hip-hop’s biggest names as well as some home-state favorites.

Kevin Gates, fresh out of prison and ready to pick up where he left off in 2017, will be performing on the main stage, while up-and-comers Playboi Carti, Trippie Redd, and Ski Mask The Slump God all appear further down the lineup. J. Cole protege Cozz will rep for the West Coast, while Texas natives Bun B and Trae The Truth round out the 2018 roster.

JMBLYA is incorporating Houston as a third stop for the first time this year; the fest will kick off in Dallas at Fair Park May 4th, roll through to Austin’s Circuit of The Americas May 5th, and conclude at the new Houston venue, Sam Houston Race Park, on May 6th. The festival is also partnering with the Houston Rockets All-Star James Harden to trade community service participation for access to the fest, while Trae’s Angel By Nature Foundation and Austin-based nonprofit Grounded in Music will also benefit from the festival’s sponsorship.

Tickets and more information will be available at the JMBYLA website.

