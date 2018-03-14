Getty Image

Dipset rapper Juelz Santana turned himself into New Jersey police early Monday morning after a gun was found in his luggage at Newark Airport – but it turns out that’s not all he possessed. TMZ reports that the rapper also had oxycodone pills in his luggage. Law enforcement agents confirmed to TMZ that on Friday evening, eight “oxy” pills were found along with the illegal, unconcealed .38 caliber Derringer handgun that Juelz had in his carry-on luggage. When his bag went through airport screening and TSA agents noticed the gun, Juelz ran out of the airport and hailed a cab. New Jersey cops went to his Totowa, New Jersey home, but he wasn’t there. He then negotiated with the police to turn himself in at 9:00 AM Monday, before deciding to do it even earlier.

Juelz is currently under federal custody for the drugs, attempting to bring a firearm on board, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. TMZ reports that Juelz will be in court on Wednesday for the drug charge, but no details have emerged for the weapon. Juelz has two prior convictions, including one for gun possession after his Bergenfield, New Jersey Santana’s World studio was raided in 2011 after a ten month investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office’s Gang Unit.

Musically, Juelz was apparently working on his long-awaited I Can’t Feel My Face collaboration album with Lil Wayne. The album has been promised for over a decade, but who knows how complete the current iteration of the project is or if it will be released given the current circumstances.