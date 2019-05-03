Juice WRLD’s Youthful Energy Is Both The Highlight Of His Live Show And Its Greatest Weakness

Getty Image

Juice WRLD is a bonafide phenom. After exploding onto the national scene with his massive 2018 singles “All Girls Are The Same” and “Lucid Dreams,” the Calumet, Illinois rapper born Jarad Higgins went from being just another “Soundcloud rapper” to being one of the biggest names in hip-hop and one of the surest draws on the festival circuit. Kids swarmed his stage like a Biblical plague of locusts at his Rolling Loud set last October and nearly stampeded when news of his guest appearances during other artists’ sets circulated between the two stages.

Naturally, I was excited to see him perform in a more traditional concert setting as the headliner on his own Death Race For Love Tour at Hollywood’s Greek Theatre, named for his recently-released sophomore album. It’s also why I was disappointed when the concert devolved into a thirty-minute tribute to late rapper XXXTentacion midway through Juice’s set, mainly at the hands of X’s surviving crewmates, friends, and benefactors, Ski Mask The Slump God and DJ Scheme. What should have been a celebration of Juice’s impressive talents and extreme success was marred by the apparition of a troubled young man whose issues outweighed his own talents, drawing attention from Juice himself. Ultimately, Juice WRLD is a precocious, gifted performer whose immature mistakes detract from an otherwise excellent live experience.

To give you an idea about just how big Juice WRLD really is: While I was enjoying the concert, I naturally posted a few videos to social media. Within minutes I’d received a DM from a teenager asking me if I could go on Live just so he could participate from a distance. This kid asked me, a total stranger, on a total longshot, whether I’d send him more videos of the performance. The sheer eagerness and audacity almost made me do it, but there are always signal issues at these things and it took at least 10 minutes to upload each 30-second clip, so there was no way I could live stream the whole show.

It would have been worth it for that kid though. From the moment he touched the stage, which was made up to look like a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Juice’s energy was electric. The aesthetic basis for his Death Race album comes from both the film Death Race (itself an update of grindhouse classic Death Race 2000) and the first-generation Playstation staple Twisted Metal, right down to the demonic ice cream truck that took up one side of the stage, inspired by the game’s unofficial mascot, Sweet Tooth. The other side was occupied by a muscle car with a giant skull fixed to its grille. It’s sort of ironic that the not-even-legal-drinking-age Juice WRLD is so inspired by a game that came out before he was even born, but as a product of the nostalgia-fueled internet, it makes a lopsided sort of sense.