Hot off a Saturday Night Live stint that ended with him shilling for Trump — and being rewarded with a sea of boos — Kanye West decided to put out the fire with gasoline.

Taking to his Twitter account, West doubled down on his support of the sitting president. His MAGA hat prominently displayed in an attached picture, the rapper, producer, and amateur political guru crammed a wide-ranging rant into 280 characters, touching on outsourced jobs, how America treats prisoners, and, most confusingly, saying the government should “abolish” the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

For those forgetting their elementary school history class, the 13th Amendment is the one that abolished slavery and involuntary servitude in America. Even for Kanye, that position is…is curious even the right word here? Then again, he meant dismantling the amendment that freed slaves as a “message sent with love.”

