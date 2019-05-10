Kanye West And Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Has Reportedly Entered Labor

Getty Image

Hollywood “momager” and Kardashian-Jenner quarterback, Kris Jenner appeared on a special Mother’s Day edition of The Ellen Show on Thursday. In addition to being a mother of six in her own right, the 63-year-old has an ever-growing brood of grandchildren. As a special gift for Jenner, Ellen brought out Kourtney Kardashian and six of her grandchildren. The surprises didn’t end there, however.

Kourtney joins Jenner on the couch with her three children as well as all three of Kim and Kanye’s kids. Strangely, neither Kim nor Kanye are there. It’s not long before Ellen addresses their absence. “Kourtney, Kim was supposed to be here,” she says. Kourtney demurs for a moment before dropping the bombshell. “My mom doesn’t even know this but Kim’s surrogate went into labor, so she’s at the hospital.”

“No! What are we doing sitting here? Come on Ellen!” Jenner responds ecstatically. “Fire up the car!”

Morning Texts ✨ pic.twitter.com/9elTakkTee — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

The news comes just a few days after Kim posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Kanye that led many to believe that the surrogate had already given birth to the couple’s fourth child. It also comes in the same week that the pair made a splash at the 2019 Met Gala with Kim in a custom Thierry Mugler dress and Kanye in a $40 Dickie’s jacket.